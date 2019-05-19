Best Appliance/Electronics Store

FIRST PLACE
Best Buy
Multiple locations
Best Buy promises “expert service, unbeatable price.” That includes all its stores in Northwest Indiana. Residents and businesses in the Region can seek out the latest in electronics and home appliances—and are promised service that goes beyond the sale.
Its Geek Squad department offers appliance services that include delivery, installation, protection and servicing, plus 24/7 support for computers and tablets, TVs and home theaters, and more.
Plenty of customers appreciate the trade-in and recycling programs for old products, as well as the price match guarantee on qualifying new products.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can find convenient car electronics, and camera buffs can choose cameras and camcorders for the memorable, the beautiful, and the laugh-out-loud moments in life.
SECOND PLACE
Maruszczak Appliance
7809 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-865-0555
THIRD PLACE
Nason's Appliance
1158 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-769-4161