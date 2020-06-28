Best Appliance Store

Maruszczak Appliance
7809 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-865-0555
“It’s always been important for us to just be ‘good people,’ and we’ve worked hard to earn the trust of our customers,” says Doug Maruszczak, owner of Maruszczak Appliance, a family owned business that opened in 1987. “We make mistakes over here and we sell machines that break sometimes, but we make it a point to be fair and to treat our customers with the respect they deserve.”
Offering appliances for everyone’s budget — from basic to custom high end —is also part of its business philosophy of serving everyone.
Maruszczak says in the beginning, he made the commitment to have the most knowledgeable and professional staff to assist customers with their purchases.
“Our team is friendly and willing to take the time to discuss the details of what customers need for their home,” he says. “Whether someone wants to stop by to learn more or plan to purchase a major appliance, we’ll be here to assist them every step of the way.
“I want to sincerely thank our customers for continuing to support us for all these years,” he says. “I also cannot thank our employees enough for continuing to represent our company. Without the hard work of our staff, we would not be in business, let alone be Best of the Region.”
SECOND PLACE
Nason's Appliance
1158 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-769-4161
THIRD PLACE
Blink Appliance & Kitchens
2717 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.
Lynwood
708-889-1860
