Best Appliance Store

Maruszczak Appliance in Schererville

Maruszczak Appliance

7809 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-865-0555

maruszczak.com

“It’s always been important for us to just be ‘good people,’ and we’ve worked hard to earn the trust of our customers,” says Doug Maruszczak, owner of Maruszczak Appliance, a family owned business that opened in 1987. “We make mistakes over here and we sell machines that break sometimes, but we make it a point to be fair and to treat our customers with the respect they deserve.”

Offering appliances for everyone’s budget — from basic to custom high end —is also part of its business philosophy of serving everyone.

Maruszczak says in the beginning, he made the commitment to have the most knowledgeable and professional staff to assist customers with their purchases.

“Our team is friendly and willing to take the time to discuss the details of what customers need for their home,” he says. “Whether someone wants to stop by to learn more or plan to purchase a major appliance, we’ll be here to assist them every step of the way.

“I want to sincerely thank our customers for continuing to support us for all these years,” he says. “I also cannot thank our employees enough for continuing to represent our company. Without the hard work of our staff, we would not be in business, let alone be Best of the Region.”

SECOND PLACE

Nason's Appliance

1158 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-769-4161

nasons.net

THIRD PLACE

Blink Appliance & Kitchens

2717 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.

Lynwood

708-889-1860

blinkappliance.com

