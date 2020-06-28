Best Bike Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trek Schererville

651 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-2453

If you think a bicycle is just a set of wheels, talk to the experts at Trek Schererville, who share their passion for cycling, fitness and fun. Trek Schererville has been around since 1984, initially as Schererville Schwinn Cyclery.

At Trek Schererville, they believe there is a bicycle for everyone: from serious cyclists to casual riders, as well as kids and families or someone looking to learn. What keeps riders coming back? A well-trained and knowledgeable staff that helps customers find the perfect bike and the right fit with a free full-fit session for every bike purchased.

Trek offers a lifetime service plan on new bikes, including basic adjustments including derailleurs, brakes and chain lubrication. All Bontrager products have a 30-day unconditional guarantee, and every Bontrager helmet comes with a crash replacement guarantee. If your helmet is impacted within the first year of ownership, Trek Schererville will replace it at no charge.