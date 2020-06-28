Trek Schererville
651 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-2453
If you think a bicycle is just a set of wheels, talk to the experts at Trek Schererville, who share their passion for cycling, fitness and fun. Trek Schererville has been around since 1984, initially as Schererville Schwinn Cyclery.
At Trek Schererville, they believe there is a bicycle for everyone: from serious cyclists to casual riders, as well as kids and families or someone looking to learn. What keeps riders coming back? A well-trained and knowledgeable staff that helps customers find the perfect bike and the right fit with a free full-fit session for every bike purchased.
Trek offers a lifetime service plan on new bikes, including basic adjustments including derailleurs, brakes and chain lubrication. All Bontrager products have a 30-day unconditional guarantee, and every Bontrager helmet comes with a crash replacement guarantee. If your helmet is impacted within the first year of ownership, Trek Schererville will replace it at no charge.
Want more? Trek Schererville lets you return your bike within 30 days if you don't like it, for a full refund or store credit, no questions asked.
It’s no wonder Times' readers voted Schererville Trek the Best Bike Shop in the Region.
SECOND PLACE
A1 Cycle Center
1407 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-736.8364
THIRD PLACE
BAS Hobart
150 S. Illinois St.
Hobart
219-331-6947
www.bas-bicycle-repair-services-used-bikes.business.site
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!