Purple Door Bridal Boutique
407 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell
219-209-4433
If you or someone you know is tying the knot, why not look for bridal apparel at a place that Times' readers voted the Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop in the Region? Before walking down the aisle see what Purple Door Bridal Boutique, in Lowell has to offer.
Since 2018, Purple Door Bridal Boutique has specialized in selling new wedding gowns and buying and selling prom dresses on consignment. Serving a 100-mile radius that spans from Lowell and Cedar Lake to Crown Point, St. John, Dyer and Griffith, Purple Door Bridal Boutique offers a wide variety of designer bridal gowns, prom dresses and short and long formals.
Owner Tracy O’Brien says what makes them stand out are her customer service and prices.
“I try to stock more affordable wedding gown options, with designer dresses under $1,000, so that there’s something for every bride,” she says. “I don’t pressure my customers. I work one-on-one with my brides, with only one bride and her family or friends in the store at a time.”
Purple Door Bridal Boutique books private bridal appointments by phone or online. Walk-ins are also welcome.
SECOND PLACE
Something Blue Bridal
324 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-227-8832
THIRD PLACE
David’s Bridal
1700 E. 80th St.
Merrillville
219-648-2000
