Purple Door Bridal Boutique

407 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-209-4433

If you or someone you know is tying the knot, why not look for bridal apparel at a place that Times' readers voted the Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop in the Region? Before walking down the aisle see what Purple Door Bridal Boutique, in Lowell has to offer.

Since 2018, Purple Door Bridal Boutique has specialized in selling new wedding gowns and buying and selling prom dresses on consignment. Serving a 100-mile radius that spans from Lowell and Cedar Lake to Crown Point, St. John, Dyer and Griffith, Purple Door Bridal Boutique offers a wide variety of designer bridal gowns, prom dresses and short and long formals.

Owner Tracy O’Brien says what makes them stand out are her customer service and prices.