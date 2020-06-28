Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop
urgent

Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop

The Purple Door Bridal Boutique

Purple Door Bridal Boutique

407 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-209-4433

www.purpledoorbridalboutique.com

If you or someone you know is tying the knot, why not look for bridal apparel at a place that Times' readers voted the Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop in the Region? Before walking down the aisle see what Purple Door Bridal Boutique, in Lowell has to offer.

Since 2018, Purple Door Bridal Boutique has specialized in selling new wedding gowns and buying and selling prom dresses on consignment. Serving a 100-mile radius that spans from Lowell and Cedar Lake to Crown Point, St. John, Dyer and Griffith, Purple Door Bridal Boutique offers a wide variety of designer bridal gowns, prom dresses and short and long formals.

Owner Tracy O’Brien says what makes them stand out are her customer service and prices.

“I try to stock more affordable wedding gown options, with designer dresses under $1,000, so that there’s something for every bride,” she says. “I don’t pressure my customers. I work one-on-one with my brides, with only one bride and her family or friends in the store at a time.”

Purple Door Bridal Boutique books  private bridal appointments by phone or online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

SECOND PLACE

Something Blue Bridal

324 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-227-8832

www.somethingbluein.com

THIRD PLACE

David’s Bridal

1700 E. 80th St.

Merrillville

219-648-2000

www.davidsbridal.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts