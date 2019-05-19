{{featured_button_text}}
Best Bridal/Formalwear Shop

FIRST PLACE

Something Blue Bridal Boutique

324 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-227-8832

somethingbluein.com

Picking out a wedding dress is not like buying a refrigerator or a sofa, and Sandy Jamison believes that honoring the specialness of the occasion is certainly one of the reasons so many brides-to-be choose Something Blue for this very big part of their big day.

“We try to give each and every bride a real experience when they come in to look at gowns,” Jamison says. “We truly appreciate the opportunity to be such a small part of such an amazing day for them!”

Of course, offering the kind of personal attention that Jamison and her team want to be remembered for can be a challenge during the height of wedding season, when the store is jumping, the phone is ringing and the stylists are being pulled in five directions at once. But Something Blue’s devoted following is testament to just how well they pull it off.

“Even on a busy Saturday when they can see four-five brides, our stylists still treat each and every bride like she's their only one,” Jamison says. “They really live up to our mission of doing anything to ensure that our brides leave the store happy and looking beautiful!”

SECOND PLACE

David’s Bridal

1700 E. 80th St.

Merrillville

219-648-2000

davidsbridal.com

THIRD PLACE

Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear

2820 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-0977

elegancewedding.net

