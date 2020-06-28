Best Cabinet Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8585

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

708-479-7007

What began as a small area lumber yard in 1945 has grown over three generations to become one of the largest family-owned and operated businesses in Northwest Indiana.

According to David Stump, marketing director for Schillings, the company has served numerous families in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland with solid advice, quality products and a neighborly attitude.

“Customers choose Schillings for their cabinetry needs because we offer a vast selection of American-made products, and our motivated kitchen and bath design staff provides quality customer service,” he says.