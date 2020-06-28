Best Cabinet Shop
Best Cabinet Shop

Best Cabinet Shop

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8585

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

708-479-7007

www.schillings.com

What began as a small area lumber yard in 1945 has grown over three generations to become one of the largest family-owned and operated businesses in Northwest Indiana.

According to David Stump, marketing director for Schillings, the company has served numerous families in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland with solid advice, quality products and a neighborly attitude.

“Customers choose Schillings for their cabinetry needs because we offer a vast selection of American-made products, and our motivated kitchen and bath design staff provides quality customer service,” he says.

Schillings offers five in-stock cabinet styles and more than 19 quick-ship styles that you won’t find anywhere else. Cabinets range from entry-level to premium at price options for any budget, with almost unlimited ways to create a unique look for the kitchen, bath or other area of the home.

Stump says it’s the employees who ensure customers have the best experience possible when shopping for cabinets.

“Customers trust Schillings, so our customers lean on our employees to help them create their dream space,” Stump explains. “Our selection of cabinetry for any budget allows the customer’s ideas to come to life through our team’s designs.”

SECOND PLACE

JR’s Custom Cabinets

16855 Mississippi St.

Lowell

219-696-7205

www.jrscustomcabinets.com

THIRD PLACE

Cabinets Unlimited

10067 Ravenwood Drive

St. John

219-558-2210

www.cabinetsunlimitedcorp.com

