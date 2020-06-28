Best Cabinet Shop

Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8585
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
708-479-7007
What began as a small area lumber yard in 1945 has grown over three generations to become one of the largest family-owned and operated businesses in Northwest Indiana.
According to David Stump, marketing director for Schillings, the company has served numerous families in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland with solid advice, quality products and a neighborly attitude.
“Customers choose Schillings for their cabinetry needs because we offer a vast selection of American-made products, and our motivated kitchen and bath design staff provides quality customer service,” he says.
Schillings offers five in-stock cabinet styles and more than 19 quick-ship styles that you won’t find anywhere else. Cabinets range from entry-level to premium at price options for any budget, with almost unlimited ways to create a unique look for the kitchen, bath or other area of the home.
Stump says it’s the employees who ensure customers have the best experience possible when shopping for cabinets.
“Customers trust Schillings, so our customers lean on our employees to help them create their dream space,” Stump explains. “Our selection of cabinetry for any budget allows the customer’s ideas to come to life through our team’s designs.”
SECOND PLACE
JR’s Custom Cabinets
16855 Mississippi St.
Lowell
219-696-7205
THIRD PLACE
Cabinets Unlimited
10067 Ravenwood Drive
St. John
219-558-2210
