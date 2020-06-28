Best Car Dealer -- New
Best Car Dealer -- New

Best Car Dealer - New

Schepel Auto Group 

Schepel Auto Group

Buick-GMC

3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-472-1449

Cadillac

2929 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-472-1403

www.schepel.com

What makes one car dealership shine above the rest? Is it its decades of serving Northwest Indiana or the employees who have worked there for many of those decades? Is it the solid relationship with the surrounding communities or their numerous charitable endeavors?

At the Schepel Auto Group, all of those attributes come into play, but perhaps the one thing that really stands out is its outstanding customer service. “We take customer service more seriously than most,” says Schepel Cadillac sales manager, Ryan Van Prooyen. “We enjoy seeing our customers come to the car dealership and enjoying themselves.”

Because of this level of customer service, the Schepel Auto Group sees a great deal of repeat business. “We see this as a friendship, rather than a customer/vendor relationship,” said Van Prooyen. “That’s why many of our customers have been with us for a long time and never would consider going anywhere else.”

The Schepel group is quite humble about its success and honored to be voted Best New Car Dealer in the Region.

“We’re a family-owned, family-oriented company that takes care of our customers,” Steve Ogrentz, Schepel Buick-GMC sales manager, says. “We put a lot of hard work into everything we do, and customers appreciate that we’re straightforward, truthful, honest and trustworthy.”

SECOND PLACE

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations

www.bosakmotor.com

THIRD PLACE

Castle Subaru

6100 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-5020

www.castlesubaru.com

