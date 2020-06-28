Best Car Dealer -- Used
Best Car Dealer -- Used

Best Car Dealer -- Used

Village Auto Mart in Hobart

Village Auto Mart

820 W. Old Ridge Rd.

Hobart

219-942-3222

5467 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-4007

www.villageautonwi.com

If you’re looking for a used car but don’t want the “typical” used-car sales experience, shopping at Village Auto Mart in Hobart and Portage is a breath of fresh air.

Owner Kris Stojanovski says Village Auto Mart has been family owned and operated under the same name for almost 25 years in Hobart on Old Ridge Road. It recently added a second location on U.S. Hwy. 6 in Portage to help with the overflow of trade-in vehicles.

“I feel like most of our customers shop elsewhere and come to us last,” says Stojanovski. “They tell me they didn't buy anywhere else because either the vehicles were overpriced and below par, other places had bad reviews, there were hidden surprises or they dealt with pushy or sketchy salespeople. Honestly, we’re just a laid-back dealer, and we try our best to buy nice cars and trucks and let our vehicles do the selling.”

Stojanovski adds that Village Auto Mart is active in the communities it serves and tries to give back and donate to good causes every chance they get.

“My promise to our customers is a quality variety of honest, pre-owned vehicles at fair prices with a no-nonsense/no-hassle sales approach and no misleading $500-down gimmicks,” he says. “We thank each and every customer for their continued support and for voting us the No. 1 Used Car Dealer in Northwest Indiana. It means the world to us!”

SECOND PLACE (Tie)

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations

www.bosakmotor.com

CarMax

1370 E. 79th Place

Merrillville

219-649-7101

carmax.com

THIRD PLACE

Schepel Auto Group

Buick-GMC

3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-472-1449

Cadillac

2929 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-472-1403

www.schepel.com

