Best Car Dealer -- Used

Owner Kris Stojanovski says Village Auto Mart has been family owned and operated under the same name for almost 25 years in Hobart on Old Ridge Road. It recently added a second location on U.S. Hwy. 6 in Portage to help with the overflow of trade-in vehicles.

“I feel like most of our customers shop elsewhere and come to us last,” says Stojanovski. “They tell me they didn't buy anywhere else because either the vehicles were overpriced and below par, other places had bad reviews, there were hidden surprises or they dealt with pushy or sketchy salespeople. Honestly, we’re just a laid-back dealer, and we try our best to buy nice cars and trucks and let our vehicles do the selling.”