Best Car Dealer - New

Schepel Auto Group 

FIRST PLACE

Schepel Auto Group

Buick-GMC

3209 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Merrillville

219-472-1449

Cadillac

2929 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Merrillville

219-472-1403

schepel.com

After more than five decades of serving Northwest Indiana, with many staff members having been in place for several of those decades, sales manager Steve Ogrentz says the Schepel Auto Group has a pretty good handle on what customers are looking for from their new car dealer — namely, a friendly and fair experience from people they know and trust. That could be why so many buyers return to Schepel’s Buick-GMC and Cadillac dealerships for their service needs and then for their next new cars as well.

“We’re a family-owned company that’s been around for a long time and has built up a good relationship with our surrounding communities,” Ogrentz says, noting Schepel’s longstanding commitment to numerous charitable endeavors. “We put a lot of hard work into everything we do, and we’re happy that people to continue to recognize that effort and continue to come back to us. We don’t chase after honors like this, but we sure are glad to have them.”

SECOND PLACE

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations

bosakauto.com

THIRD PLACE

Castle Subaru-Mitsubishi

5020 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-5020

castlesubaru.com

