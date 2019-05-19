Best Car Dealer - Used

FIRST PLACE
CarMax
1370 E. 79th Place
Merrillville
219-649-7101
CarMax strives to deliver a transparent car-buying experience, marked by no-haggle pricing.
“This is why 95 percent of our purchasers recommend CarMax to family and friends,” according to the company.
CarMax has been in business for nearly 26 years, and its Merrillville location opened about 17 years ago.
In addition to the large selection of vehicles available at this dealership, CarMax has a nationwide inventory of nearly 50,000 vehicles available for viewing online. When requested, the company will transfer most used cars from its 190 stores.
Customers also can easily sell their vehicles to CarMax, which offers no-obligation appraisals that are good for seven days.
“CarMax provides a great shopping experience with customer-focused technology innovations and our unparalleled in-store experience,” according to the company.
SECOND PLACE
Schepel Auto Group (Buick-GMC-Cadillac)
Schepel Buick GMC
3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-472-1449
Schepel Cadillac
2929 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-472-1403
THIRD PLACE
Castle Subaru Mitsubishi
5020 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-973-2345