Best Carpet/Flooring Store

FIRST PLACE
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8585
Schillings has evolved from a small area lumber yard to one of the largest family-owned employers in Northwest Indiana. Now on its third generation as a family-owned and operated business, it’s no surprise that so many Northwest Indiana readers feel at home when shopping for their carpet and flooring needs at Schillings.
“Schillings is a special company because of its capacity for leaving a positive footprint on the communities we call home,” said Dave Stump, marketing director for the store that has been in business since 1945.
While Schillings stocks more than 1 million square feet of flooring, Stump says it’s the employees who ensure customers have the best experience possible when shopping for flooring.
“Within these four walls, and many warehouses, you will find hard workers who want to make the Northwest Indiana region a great place to live,” Stump said.
SECOND PLACE
Cover-Rite Carpets
9400 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-922-6800
THIRD PLACE
The Home Depot
Multiple locations
800-466-3337