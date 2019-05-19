{{featured_button_text}}
Best Carpet/Flooring Store

Schillings flooring studio in St. John

FIRST PLACE

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8585

schillings.com

Schillings has evolved from a small area lumber yard to one of the largest family-owned employers in Northwest Indiana. Now on its third generation as a family-owned and operated business, it’s no surprise that so many Northwest Indiana readers feel at home when shopping for their carpet and flooring needs at Schillings.

“Schillings is a special company because of its capacity for leaving a positive footprint on the communities we call home,” said Dave Stump, marketing director for the store that has been in business since 1945.

While Schillings stocks more than 1 million square feet of flooring, Stump says it’s the employees who ensure customers have the best experience possible when shopping for flooring.

“Within these four walls, and many warehouses, you will find hard workers who want to make the Northwest Indiana region a great place to live,” Stump said.

SECOND PLACE

Cover-Rite Carpets

9400 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-922-6800

highland.abbeycarpet.com

THIRD PLACE

The Home Depot

Multiple locations

800-466-3337

homedepot.com

