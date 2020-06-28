Best Carpet/Flooring Store
Best Carpet/Flooring Store

Best Carpet/Flooring Store (

Schillings flooring studio in St. John

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8585

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

708-479-7007

www.schillings.com

Hardwood has long been the flooring choice for homes throughout the U.S., as it adds beauty, sustainability and value. Schillings has long been the place to purchase beautiful and durable hardwood at a great price for homes in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Once a small area lumber yard that began doing business in 1945, Schillings, now in its third generation, is one of the largest family-owned and operated employers in the Region.

Though the selection and quality bring buyers in to shop, David Stump, marketing director for Schillings, says it’s the employees who ensure that customers have the best possible experience.

“We’re willing and able to focus our attention on each client by offering one-on-one appointments, although we welcome walk-in clientele. We welcome you by explaining our showroom layout of hard surface options as well as flooring selections you can take home versus special order,” says Stump. “Then, we walk you through your project while focusing on your wants and needs.”

With more than 1 million square feet of flooring in stock, including solid and engineered hardwood in a wide variety of woods, finishes and plank widths, it’s no wonder Northwest Indiana residents look to Schillings for their flooring needs.

SECOND PLACE

Cover-Rite Carpet

9400 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-922-6800

www.highland.abbeycarpet.com

THIRD PLACE

Lowell Carpet and Coverings

317 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-696-8800

www.lowellcarpetandcoverings.com

