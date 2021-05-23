Best CBD Oil

Willy's CBD Works

1508 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-662-9675

Willy’s CBD Works is all about assisting people trying to overcome a variety of issues.

“We focus on helping people such as veterans, epileptic patients and people with inflammation and pain issues,” said Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, of Willy’s CBD Works. “From aches and pains to diabetes and cancer, we have helped so many people.”

He said a major emphasis is educating customers to fully understand CBD and how it works.

“You can buy a product that is labeled ‘CBD oil’ just about anywhere, including gas stations, but what the average consumer doesn’t understand about CBD oil could shock you,” Chandler said. “We stand out because of the education that we know and share with customers.”

He said there are different formulations available because each customer’s body is different.

“We teach our customers this and take time to consider what formulation best suites them,” Chandler said.