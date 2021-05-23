Best CBD Oil

Willy's CBD Works
1508 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-662-9675
Willy’s CBD Works is all about assisting people trying to overcome a variety of issues.
“We focus on helping people such as veterans, epileptic patients and people with inflammation and pain issues,” said Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, of Willy’s CBD Works. “From aches and pains to diabetes and cancer, we have helped so many people.”
He said a major emphasis is educating customers to fully understand CBD and how it works.
“You can buy a product that is labeled ‘CBD oil’ just about anywhere, including gas stations, but what the average consumer doesn’t understand about CBD oil could shock you,” Chandler said. “We stand out because of the education that we know and share with customers.”
He said there are different formulations available because each customer’s body is different.
“We teach our customers this and take time to consider what formulation best suites them,” Chandler said.
He said Willy’s CBD Works carries a variety of products, including Real Cannabis Organics.
“Topical lotions are popular for on-the-spot pain relief,” Chandler said. “Edibles and gummies are great for stress and anxiety relief, and CBD oil is typically the best way to maximize the potential benefits.”
SECOND PLACE
Custom Dosing Pharmacy
1000 Breuckman Drive
Crown Point
219-662-5602
2701 Beech St.
Valparaiso
219-465-2181
THIRD PLACE
Vyto's Pharmacy
6949 Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
219-845-2900
4923 Hohman Ave.
Hammond
219-937-1600
8845 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-972-1700