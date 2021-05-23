 Skip to main content
Best CBD Oil
Best CBD Oil

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best CBD Oil

Willy's CBD Works

 Provided
Best CBD Oil

Willy's CBD Works

Willy's CBD Works

1508 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-662-9675

www.willyscbdworks.com

Willy's CBD Works is all about assisting people trying to overcome a variety of issues.

"We focus on helping people such as veterans, epileptic patients and people with inflammation and pain issues," said Rick "Ricochet" Chandler, of Willy's CBD Works. "From aches and pains to diabetes and cancer, we have helped so many people."

He said a major emphasis is educating customers to fully understand CBD and how it works.

"You can buy a product that is labeled 'CBD oil' just about anywhere, including gas stations, but what the average consumer doesn't understand about CBD oil could shock you," Chandler said. "We stand out because of the education that we know and share with customers."

He said there are different formulations available because each customer's body is different.

"We teach our customers this and take time to consider what formulation best suites them," Chandler said.

He said Willy's CBD Works carries a variety of products, including Real Cannabis Organics.

"Topical lotions are popular for on-the-spot pain relief," Chandler said. "Edibles and gummies are great for stress and anxiety relief, and CBD oil is typically the best way to maximize the potential benefits."

SECOND PLACE

Custom Dosing Pharmacy

1000 Breuckman Drive

Crown Point

219-662-5602

2701 Beech St.

Valparaiso

219-465-2181

www.customdosing.com

THIRD PLACE

Vyto's Pharmacy

6949 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-845-2900

4923 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-937-1600

8845 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-972-1700

www.vytospharmacy.com

