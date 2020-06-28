Best CBD Oil

Jeff Barton at Custom Dosing Pharmacy in Crown Point

Custom Dosing Compounding Pharmacy

1000 Breuckman Drive

Crown Point

219-662-5602

2701 Beech St., Suite R

Valparaiso

219-465-2181

4319 S. Franklin St.

Michigan City

 219-221-6958

www.customdosing.com

CBD Oil has been found to have therapeutic benefits that help with anxiety, seizures, migraines and other maladies. But, how do you know whether a CBD Oil is high quality?

Jeff Barton, owner, president and pharmacist of Custom Dosing Pharmacy, says one of the main reasons people trust them for CBD Oil is that they test for potency.

“We send our CBD Oil out to an independent lab to be tested for potency,” he explains. “We’re not required to do that, but it’s why our customers trust us for quality.”

Barton says pricing is another factor that brings people back to Custom Dosing Pharmacy. “You can order CBD Oil online, and it may be 50% to 70% more than our prices.”

The CBD Oil from Custom Dosing Pharmacy contains no THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient of cannabis. “Northwest Indiana is very industrial, and many places of employment do random drug testing,” Barton notes. “Our CBD Oil contains no THC, so that people don’t have to worry about testing positive.”

Custom Dosing Pharmacy is a neighborhood health resource with a team of pharmacists and wellness consultants serving Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties. In addition to lifestyle consultations, it offers compounded and conventional prescription medications and health and nutritional supplements for pain management, veterinary medicine and hormone therapy. Using pure, pharmaceutical grade products and ingredients, it prepares custom drugs, as prescribed by a physician, specially formulated to address each patient’s personal needs.

SECOND PLACE

Evolve Chiropractic and Integrative Wellness

11496 Broadway

Crown Point

219-663-3003

www.evolvechirocp.com

THIRD PLACE

Vyto’s Pharmacy

Multiple locations

219-972-1700

www.vytospharmacy.com

