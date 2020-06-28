Best CBD Oil

Custom Dosing Compounding Pharmacy
1000 Breuckman Drive
Crown Point
219-662-5602
2701 Beech St., Suite R
Valparaiso
219-465-2181
4319 S. Franklin St.
Michigan City
219-221-6958
CBD Oil has been found to have therapeutic benefits that help with anxiety, seizures, migraines and other maladies. But, how do you know whether a CBD Oil is high quality?
Jeff Barton, owner, president and pharmacist of Custom Dosing Pharmacy, says one of the main reasons people trust them for CBD Oil is that they test for potency.
“We send our CBD Oil out to an independent lab to be tested for potency,” he explains. “We’re not required to do that, but it’s why our customers trust us for quality.”
Barton says pricing is another factor that brings people back to Custom Dosing Pharmacy. “You can order CBD Oil online, and it may be 50% to 70% more than our prices.”
The CBD Oil from Custom Dosing Pharmacy contains no THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient of cannabis. “Northwest Indiana is very industrial, and many places of employment do random drug testing,” Barton notes. “Our CBD Oil contains no THC, so that people don’t have to worry about testing positive.”
Custom Dosing Pharmacy is a neighborhood health resource with a team of pharmacists and wellness consultants serving Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties. In addition to lifestyle consultations, it offers compounded and conventional prescription medications and health and nutritional supplements for pain management, veterinary medicine and hormone therapy. Using pure, pharmaceutical grade products and ingredients, it prepares custom drugs, as prescribed by a physician, specially formulated to address each patient’s personal needs.
SECOND PLACE
Evolve Chiropractic and Integrative Wellness
11496 Broadway
Crown Point
219-663-3003
THIRD PLACE
Vyto’s Pharmacy
Multiple locations
219-972-1700
