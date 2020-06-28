Best Customer Service

Centier Bank
Multiple locations
888-CENTIER (236-8437)
When choosing a local bank, one may look for a long-standing solid reputation, community involvement, great savings options and, of course, excellent customer service. Centier Bank has checked all of those boxes since it opened in 1895.
As Indiana’s largest private, family-owned bank, Centier Bank is especially committed to delivering an outstanding customer service experience. And that’s a big part of the reason the bank is a favorite among Northwest Indiana residents.
Not only does the bank focus on meeting clients’ needs, Centier also devotes a great deal of time, effort and resources to training its associates to exceed expectations when it comes to fostering banking relationships.
“Our remarkable client experiences stem from our amazing associates,” says Tiffani Davis, vice president and Retail and Sales Experience manager. “The level of caring and compassion runs deeply from Mike Schrage and our senior team and flows through every branch and department.”
The folks at Centier Bank also know how important it is to be involved in the communities that they serve. They emphasize such service, appointing local coordinators in each area to keep their finger on the pulse of local activities and programs. Close community connections help to bond Centier with its clients.
“Our clients are like family so our teams strive to create memorable experiences that make people shout, ‘That’s My Bank!,’ ” Davis says.
SECOND PLACE
Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli
1102 Fairview Drive
Dyer
219-322-8760
THIRD PLACE
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8585
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
708-479-7007
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!