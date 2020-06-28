Best Fireworks Store

Big Daddy K’s Fireworks Outlet
8337 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-923-8370
When it’s time to celebrate the season, and you’re ready to pop for some colorful fireworks and big boomers, Big Daddy K’s Fireworks has everything you need to ignite the light.
As the best Northwest Indiana fireworks source for more than 19 years, this family-owned, family-run business prides itself on offering an affordable form of entertainment with quality products, great customer service and great prices. The shop offers some of the closest fireworks to Chicago with a no-gimmick, single-item pricing policy for the best show possible within your budget.
Big Daddy K’s brands include Pyro Demon Fireworks, World Class Fireworks, Brothers, Black Cat, Dominator, Winda Fireworks, Megabanger, RGS Brand Fireworks, AFW, Big Fireworks, Shogun, Orion, Boomer, Big Fireworks and more.
“We’re one of the only online stores for fireworks, and currently, we even have curbside pickup,” says George Kanavos, general manager of Big Daddy K’s. “These are just some of the ways we do our best to treat our customers right.”
SECOND PLACE
Krazy Kaplan’s
Multiple locations
219-989-0984
THIRD PLACE
Willy Works
1508 N Main St.
Crown Point
219-765-9786
