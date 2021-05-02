Best Fireworks Store

Willy’s Works Fireworks
1508 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-765-9786
Willy’s Works fireworks started in a station wagon 40 years ago, and now it’s a destination in Crown Point.
“Willy’s Works is dedicated to a family atmosphere and making our customers feel like part of the family,” said Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, of Willy’s Works.
One of it’s major annual events is Willy Wednesday.
“The last Wednesday in June every year since 1981 has been deemed a local holiday in Northwest Indiana — Willy Wednesday,” Chandler said. “It started out because there were about a dozen neighborhood kids whose families could not afford to purchase fireworks for the Fourth of July, so Willy put on a free small fireworks show and made-up Willy Works sayings that kids could memorize and repeat to get free fireworks.”
It’s grown so large that it now must be held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. This year’s Willy Wednesday is expected to start about 9 p.m. June 30.
Willy’s Works, which is open year-round, has a vast array of products for people of all ages.
“Willy’s Works has everything you need for your fireworks show from snap pops and sparklers kids can do themselves, to firecrackers, roman candles and fountains all the way up to giant grand finale cakes that you light once and watch magical explosive displays of color, noise and unique effects for over five minutes straight,” Chandler said.
SECOND PLACE
Big Daddy K's Fireworks Outlet
8337 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-923-8370
THIRD PLACE
Krazy Kaplans
Multiple locations
219-989-0984