Best Fireworks Store

Willy’s Works Fireworks

1508 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-765-9786

Willy’s Works fireworks started in a station wagon 40 years ago, and now it’s a destination in Crown Point.

“Willy’s Works is dedicated to a family atmosphere and making our customers feel like part of the family,” said Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, of Willy’s Works.

One of it’s major annual events is Willy Wednesday.

“The last Wednesday in June every year since 1981 has been deemed a local holiday in Northwest Indiana — Willy Wednesday,” Chandler said. “It started out because there were about a dozen neighborhood kids whose families could not afford to purchase fireworks for the Fourth of July, so Willy put on a free small fireworks show and made-up Willy Works sayings that kids could memorize and repeat to get free fireworks.”