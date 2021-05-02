 Skip to main content
Best Fireworks Store
urgent

Best Fireworks Store

  • Updated

Willy’s Works Fireworks

1508 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-765-9786

www.willysworksfireworks.com

Willy’s Works fireworks started in a station wagon 40 years ago, and now it’s a destination in Crown Point.

“Willy’s Works is dedicated to a family atmosphere and making our customers feel like part of the family,” said Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, of Willy’s Works.

One of it’s major annual events is Willy Wednesday.

“The last Wednesday in June every year since 1981 has been deemed a local holiday in Northwest Indiana — Willy Wednesday,” Chandler said. “It started out because there were about a dozen neighborhood kids whose families could not afford to purchase fireworks for the Fourth of July, so Willy put on a free small fireworks show and made-up Willy Works sayings that kids could memorize and repeat to get free fireworks.”

It’s grown so large that it now must be held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. This year’s Willy Wednesday is expected to start about 9 p.m. June 30.

Willy’s Works, which is open year-round, has a vast array of products for people of all ages.

“Willy’s Works has everything you need for your fireworks show from snap pops and sparklers kids can do themselves, to firecrackers, roman candles and fountains all the way up to giant grand finale cakes that you light once and watch magical explosive displays of color, noise and unique effects for over five minutes straight,” Chandler said.

SECOND PLACE

Big Daddy K's Fireworks Outlet

8337 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-923-8370

www.bigdaddyksfireworksoutlet.com

THIRD PLACE

Krazy Kaplans

Multiple locations

219-989-0984

www.facebook.com/Krazy-Kaplans-Fireworks

