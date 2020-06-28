Best Florist
The Floral Department in the St. John Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

www.strackandvantil.com

Jen Knoche has had a passion for flowers since she began working in the floral industry at 16, sweeping the floor and scrubbing buckets. Now the Strack & Van Til floral department director channels that passion to offer the best floral options in Northwest Indiana.

“This isn’t your typical grocery store floral. The Strack & Van Til floral team is one-of-a-kind, and it shows in our work. Our passion for flowers, our passion for our customers and our passion for our team is what sets us above the rest.”

Visit the floral page at strackandvantil.com for a wide array of beautiful bouquets, plants, arrangements and balloons for any occasion. Place your order for in-store pickup or delivery.

“All of our stunning floral selections are handcrafted, personally designed and artfully arranged by our Strack & Van Til floral designers,” says Knoche. “We’re the only local supermarket that offers a large floral collection of own own designs online at a great price.” Choose from everyday favorites such as roses, daisies and lilies as well as seasonal selections including sunflowers and tulips. Strack & Van Til also provides fresh florals for weddings, dances, recitals and other celebrations.

“Flowers spread joy,” says Knoche. “Sourcing Strack & Van Til flowers from around the world to ensure the best possible price and quality for our customers is what brings me joy.”

SECOND PLACE

Amaranthos Events

St. John

219-577-6060

www.amaranthosevents.com

THIRD PLACE

Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts

8600 Lake Shore Drive

Cedar Lake

219-374-7532

www.cedarlakeflorist.com

