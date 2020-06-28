Best Florist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

Jen Knoche has had a passion for flowers since she began working in the floral industry at 16, sweeping the floor and scrubbing buckets. Now the Strack & Van Til floral department director channels that passion to offer the best floral options in Northwest Indiana.

“This isn’t your typical grocery store floral. The Strack & Van Til floral team is one-of-a-kind, and it shows in our work. Our passion for flowers, our passion for our customers and our passion for our team is what sets us above the rest.”

Visit the floral page at strackandvantil.com for a wide array of beautiful bouquets, plants, arrangements and balloons for any occasion. Place your order for in-store pickup or delivery.