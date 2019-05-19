Best Furniture Store

FIRST PLACE
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
For employees at DeYoung Interiors, the service they provide each day isn’t about selling more furniture. Instead, it’s about taking care of their customers.
“We’re very customer-focused,” General Manager Kyle DeYoung said. “We want a great experience every time someone comes in our door, whether they’re buying or not buying.”
For nine decades, the family business has focused on building a family of employees, customers and community — something DeYoung says is a key to success as the business continues to grow.
“We’re family, and we try to treat everyone like family as well,” he says. “Everybody here has that thought, and that’s the key. It’s getting every single person to get that as we get larger and larger.”
It doesn’t hurt that the company has many employees who have been a crucial part of the business for years.
“We’ve had a lot of people who have been here for several decades,” DeYoung said. “Mixed together with our furniture, that’s a good recipe. We have great furniture, but before that, we have great people.”
SECOND PLACE
Indiana Furniture and Mattress
1807 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-0545
THIRD PLACE
Darvin Furniture
15400 LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park, Ill.
708-460-4100