Best Furniture Store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St John

219-365-8362

“Being voted Best of the Region directly relates to the care you give to your customers,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of the multigenerational DeYoung Interiors founded in 1928. “And is a credit to our staff who are tremendous. Our main goal is to treat the people who walk through the door like we would want to be treated. That’s our culture.”

The showrooms at DeYoung Interiors feature displays of furniture, rugs and home décor pieces such as lamps, clocks, wall art and throw pillows arranged in room settings to show how they’d look in a home. Their professional and experienced interior design team is there to help choose furniture styles, fabric, color and price to give customers the look they’ll love. There’s also an online room planner available on their website, where customers can sit at their home computer and design their home room by room. It’s a way to visualize how a room will look using the inventory available at DeYoungs.