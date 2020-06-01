Best Furniture Store

DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St John
219-365-8362
“Being voted Best of the Region directly relates to the care you give to your customers,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of the multigenerational DeYoung Interiors founded in 1928. “And is a credit to our staff who are tremendous. Our main goal is to treat the people who walk through the door like we would want to be treated. That’s our culture.”
The showrooms at DeYoung Interiors feature displays of furniture, rugs and home décor pieces such as lamps, clocks, wall art and throw pillows arranged in room settings to show how they’d look in a home. Their professional and experienced interior design team is there to help choose furniture styles, fabric, color and price to give customers the look they’ll love. There’s also an online room planner available on their website, where customers can sit at their home computer and design their home room by room. It’s a way to visualize how a room will look using the inventory available at DeYoungs.
“We have the best products and the best price,” says DeYoung, who is the fourth generation working in the family business.
“I’m very proud of this award; we all are. We work hard to give our customers the best experience, to help them find what’s best for them and we really appreciate their supporting us.”
SECOND PLACE
Indiana Furniture & Mattress
1807 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219- 465-0545
THIRD PLACE
Darvin Furniture
15400 South La Grange Road
Orland Park, ILL.
708-460-4100
