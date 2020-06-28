Best Garden/Nursery Store

Leo's Pet·Garden·Home
13406 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-6757
“Leo’s was voted the Best of the Region garden center this year because of how customer oriented our staff is,” says Justin Govert, vice president of Leo's Pet·Garden·Home. “We strive to greet customers at the door, answer their questions and assist them to their vehicles after they check out. We pride ourselves on working as a close-knit team to make sure our customers’ needs are exceeded.”
Govert says it appreciates that itsr customers shop local.
“One of our staff members stated that he thinks Leo’s is so successful because our staff cares as much about our customers' plants as they do,” he says
Founded in 1979 by Leo Govert, who passed away five years ago, and his oldest son Steve Govert, Leo’s is still family owned and operated. Working alongside Justin Govert in the business are his parents, sister and wife.
“Chances are when you walk in the door you will see a member of our family assisting customers and answering questions,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Alsip Home & Nursery
10255 Wicker Ave.
St John
219-365-0882
20601 S. LaGrange Rd.
Frankfort, Ill.
815-469-1044
THIRD PLACE
Scheeringa Farms & Greenhouses
9436 Cline Ave.
Highland
219-838-6369
