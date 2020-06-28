Best Gas Station

Speedway
Multiple locations
800-643-1948
With more than 3,900 stores in 36 states, Speedway provides fuel, food, beverages and other items travelers might need to more than 2 million customers a day, making it the second largest owned and operated convenience store chain in the country.
Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, the company’s president, Tim Griffith, credits part of its success to involvement in the communities where they’re located.
“We are the largest contributor within the convenience store industry to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals,” he writes on the company website. “In addition, our corporate headquarters works hard throughout the year in contributing to the United Way. Both of these organizations are important to Speedway in that the funds collected stay within the communities in which they were raised.”
Speedway’s staff is another factor in customer satisfaction.
“We hire and develop people who are able to embody our core dedication to serving people, and who in turn hire more like-minded individuals,” Griffith continues. “It’s a recipe for success that ensures that all Speedway locations meet your expectations as our valued guest.”
SECOND PLACE
Family Express
Multiple Locations
219-462-0144
THIRD PLACE
Luke Gas Station
Multiple Locations
219-962-7676
