FIRST PLACE
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion
10630 Wicker Ave.
St. John
855-277-7474
After exploring the multimedia interactive, half-mile winding Prayer Trail that depicts the last days of the life of Jesus, visitors often head to the 10,000-square-foot gift shop brimming with unique ideas.
“We have been told so many times that The Gift Shoppe at The Shrine is one of the most beautiful gift shops they have ever seen, in the country and sometimes even in the world,” spokesman Paul Anderson said.
Novel products and the wide selection — more than 17,000 items — make this boutique a draw for visitors and Region residents looking for the perfect gift.
“We are dedicated to stay on the cutting-edge of the gift industry,” Anderson said. “We are constantly analyzing our product mix and looking for new and even better products.”
Each year, representatives from the organization travel to gift markets around the United States and abroad to search for new products.
“A shopper can visit The Gift Shoppe at the beginning of a month, and if they return within a few weeks, they will most likely find many new products and a new look to the store,” Anderson said.
SECOND PLACE
Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn
2540 45th St.
Highland
219-924-1000
THIRD PLACE
Cedar Lake Florist
8600 Lake Shore Drive
Cedar Lake
219-374-7532