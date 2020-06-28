Best Gift Boutique

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe
10630 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-6010
855-277-7474
“The moment our guests walk through our doors they experience that ‘wow’ effect,” says Paul Anderson, general manager of The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe. “Roman columns and arches accent the showroom, which boasts two fireplaces, hand-painted murals on the ceilings, an art gallery and a beautiful library complete with comfortable leather chairs that beckon our guests to sit down, relax and check out our large selection of inspirational books. The exciting design of the store, our wonderful staff and volunteers, the inspirational music playing softly, and our peaceful atmosphere all add up to an incredible experience.”
The 12,500-square-foot shop is one-of-a-kind, brimming with beautiful displays of unique and exciting gift ideas. In this vast selection, customers can find that perfect gift for any occasion.
“Along with our beautifully inspiring religious items, we also offer our guests an amazing array of distinctive gifts, a gallery filled with incredible artwork, fine jewelry, Vera Bradley bags and accessories, home decor and gifts for all occasions all set in a spacious, relaxing and exquisite atmosphere,” says Anderson, adding that the original shop, opened Dec 3, 2007, was 1,500 square feet. “After four additions, it has truly become a shopping destination for people throughout the Midwest.”
A lovely winding staircase — there’s also an elevator — leads to the mezzanine level filled with Christmas collectibles and a large display of Fontanini nativity sets.
“Every item has been personally selected,” says Anderson. “This is truly an extraordinary retail experience that offers items to fit every budget. The Gift Shoppe at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion is definitely a one-of-a-kind.”
SECOND PLACE
Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn
2540 45th St.
Highland
219-924-1000
THIRD PLACE
Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts
8600 Lake Shore Drive
Cedar Lake
219-374-7532
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!