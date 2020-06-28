Best Gift Boutique

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe

“The moment our guests walk through our doors they experience that ‘wow’ effect,” says Paul Anderson, general manager of The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe. “Roman columns and arches accent the showroom, which boasts two fireplaces, hand-painted murals on the ceilings, an art gallery and a beautiful library complete with comfortable leather chairs that beckon our guests to sit down, relax and check out our large selection of inspirational books. The exciting design of the store, our wonderful staff and volunteers, the inspirational music playing softly, and our peaceful atmosphere all add up to an incredible experience.”