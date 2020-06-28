Best Gift Boutique
urgent

Best Gift Boutique

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Gift Boutique

The Shrine of Christ's Passion Gift Shoppe 

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe

10630 Wicker Ave. 

St. John

219-365-6010

855-277-7474

shrineofchristspassion.org/shop

“The moment our guests walk through our doors they experience that ‘wow’ effect,” says Paul Anderson, general manager of The Shrine of Christ’s Passion Gift Shoppe. “Roman columns and arches accent the showroom, which boasts two fireplaces, hand-painted murals on the ceilings, an art gallery and a beautiful library complete with comfortable leather chairs that beckon our guests to sit down, relax and check out our large selection of inspirational books. The exciting design of the store, our wonderful staff and volunteers, the inspirational music playing softly, and our peaceful atmosphere all add up to an incredible experience.”

The 12,500-square-foot shop is one-of-a-kind, brimming with beautiful displays of unique and exciting gift ideas. In this vast selection, customers can find that perfect gift for any occasion.

“Along with our beautifully inspiring religious items, we also offer our guests an amazing array of distinctive gifts, a gallery filled with incredible artwork, fine jewelry, Vera Bradley bags and accessories, home decor and gifts for all occasions all set in a spacious, relaxing and exquisite atmosphere,” says Anderson, adding that the original shop, opened Dec 3, 2007, was 1,500 square feet. “After four additions, it has truly become a shopping destination for people throughout the Midwest.”

A lovely winding staircase — there’s also an elevator — leads to the mezzanine level filled with Christmas collectibles and a large display of Fontanini nativity sets.

“Every item has been personally selected,” says Anderson. “This is truly an extraordinary retail experience that offers items to fit every budget. The Gift Shoppe at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion is definitely a one-of-a-kind.”

SECOND PLACE

Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn

2540 45th St.

Highland

219-924-1000

Brummsflowers.com

THIRD PLACE

Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts

8600 Lake Shore Drive

Cedar Lake

219-374-7532

cedarlakeflorist.net

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts