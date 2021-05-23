 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Gourmet Food Market
urgent

Best Gourmet Food Market

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Gourmet Food Market

Olivezia

 Provided/Thad Donovan
Best Gourmet Food Market

Olivezia

Olivezia

420 S. Calumet Ave.

Chesterton

219-926-3866

www.olivezia.com

At Olivezia, you can  find the freshest extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, cheeses, gourmet foods and more than 280 wines.

“We personally select each product that we bring into the store,” said Nada Karas, owner of Olivezia. “Our space is small, so we are extremely selective.”

The shop opened in 2010 and was known as Good to Go by Lucrezia at that time. The shop rebranded and the name changed to Olivezia in 2018.

Though it has a new name, its commitment to customer service hasn't changed.

Karas said the knowledgeable staff is ready to help customers find what they’re looking for.

“Our staff is composed of passionate ‘foodies,’” Karas said. “We love to cook, we love to eat, and we love to drink wine.”

She said that’s part of what makes Olivezia unique.

“We have so many regular customers, and those that give us a try, tell us that the staff is always super helpful guiding them through a fun shopping experience,” Karas said. “We love to help customers pair our oils and vinegars to make delicious vinaigrettes.”

SECOND PLACE

Old World Market

76 S. Washington St.

Valparaiso

219-476-0700

www.oldworldmarketonline.com

THIRD PLACE

Whole Foods Market

199 U.S. Hwy.41

Schererville

219-864-5400

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts