Best Gourmet Food Market

Olivezia

420 S. Calumet Ave.

Chesterton

219-926-3866

At Olivezia, you can find the freshest extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, cheeses, gourmet foods and more than 280 wines.

“We personally select each product that we bring into the store,” said Nada Karas, owner of Olivezia. “Our space is small, so we are extremely selective.”

The shop opened in 2010 and was known as Good to Go by Lucrezia at that time. The shop rebranded and the name changed to Olivezia in 2018.

Though it has a new name, its commitment to customer service hasn't changed.

Karas said the knowledgeable staff is ready to help customers find what they’re looking for.

“Our staff is composed of passionate ‘foodies,’” Karas said. “We love to cook, we love to eat, and we love to drink wine.”

She said that’s part of what makes Olivezia unique.