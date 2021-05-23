Best Gourmet Food Market

Olivezia
420 S. Calumet Ave.
Chesterton
219-926-3866
At Olivezia, you can find the freshest extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, cheeses, gourmet foods and more than 280 wines.
“We personally select each product that we bring into the store,” said Nada Karas, owner of Olivezia. “Our space is small, so we are extremely selective.”
The shop opened in 2010 and was known as Good to Go by Lucrezia at that time. The shop rebranded and the name changed to Olivezia in 2018.
Though it has a new name, its commitment to customer service hasn't changed.
Karas said the knowledgeable staff is ready to help customers find what they’re looking for.
“Our staff is composed of passionate ‘foodies,’” Karas said. “We love to cook, we love to eat, and we love to drink wine.”
She said that’s part of what makes Olivezia unique.
“We have so many regular customers, and those that give us a try, tell us that the staff is always super helpful guiding them through a fun shopping experience,” Karas said. “We love to help customers pair our oils and vinegars to make delicious vinaigrettes.”
SECOND PLACE
Old World Market
76 S. Washington St.
Valparaiso
219-476-0700
THIRD PLACE
Whole Foods Market
199 U.S. Hwy.41
Schererville
219-864-5400