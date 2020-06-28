× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

What do high-quality produce, easy meal solutions, scratch-made pastries, and the Best Fried Chicken in town have in common? All are available at the Best Grocery Store in the Region, your local Strack & Van Til Food Market.

Strack & Van Til has been Northwest Indiana’s go-to grocery since 1959, when grocers Nick Van Til and Ernie Strack joined forces to open a store in Highland after meeting at a grocer’s event. The rest is history, as the grocery chain has grown in leaps and bounds with the addition of new and innovative products and services.

You’ll find everything to satisfy your shopping needs in the Strack & Van Til grocery aisles, including national brands, local specialties and a selection of natural, organic and gluten-free options. Plus, Strack & Van Til offers more than 10,000 sale items every day. Shop instore or online for pickup or delivery.