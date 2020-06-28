Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
What do high-quality produce, easy meal solutions, scratch-made pastries, and the Best Fried Chicken in town have in common? All are available at the Best Grocery Store in the Region, your local Strack & Van Til Food Market.
Strack & Van Til has been Northwest Indiana’s go-to grocery since 1959, when grocers Nick Van Til and Ernie Strack joined forces to open a store in Highland after meeting at a grocer’s event. The rest is history, as the grocery chain has grown in leaps and bounds with the addition of new and innovative products and services.
You’ll find everything to satisfy your shopping needs in the Strack & Van Til grocery aisles, including national brands, local specialties and a selection of natural, organic and gluten-free options. Plus, Strack & Van Til offers more than 10,000 sale items every day. Shop instore or online for pickup or delivery.
From the fresh offerings in the Produce, Deli, Bakery and Meat Departments to prepared meals and grab-and-go goodies, shopping for delicious meals, desserts and snacks at Strack & Van Til is a snap.
Though there’s a large array of choices to tantalize your taste buds, the Strack & Van Til experience is so much more. “We’ve maintained our traditions of high-quality customer service, new innovations and services customers rely on each week to make their lives easier,” says Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Michael Tyson.
SECOND PLACE
Aldi
Multiple locations
833-462-1018
THIRD PLACE
Meijer
Multiple locations
877-363-4537
