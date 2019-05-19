Best Grocery Store

FIRST PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
Strack & Van Til has been meeting customers’ needs as the go-to grocery in Northwest Indiana for six decades.
The popular grocery chain opened in 1959 when grocers Nick Van Til of the St. Louis area and a German immigrant named Ernie Strack joined forces to open a store in Highland after meeting at a grocer’s event. Since opening at the corner of 45th Street and Cline Avenue, the company has experienced significant growth, with locations from Rensselaer to Whiting.
Still the grocer has maintained its traditions of quality and service that the business was founded on, offering high-quality customer service, new innovations and foods and services customers rely on each week to make their lives easier.
From the fresh offerings in its Produce, Deli, Bakery and Meat Department to prepared meals and grab and go goodies, Strack & Van Til can supply all your needs.
“These are products you won’t see at other grocery stores and they help make our customers’ lives easier,” said Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Michael Tyson.
SECOND PLACE
Aldi
Multiple locations
833-462-1018
THIRD PLACE
Meijer
Multiple locations
877-363-4537