Best Gun Store

Blythe's Sport Shop in Griffith

Blythe’s Sports Shop

2810 Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-476-0026

138 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-4403

blythesgungear.com

“I think it’s our history that our customers really appreciate,” says John Holland, president and CEO of Blythe’s Sports Shop. “We’ve been serving Northwest Indiana since 1952, so we really know our customers, and they know us. We’ve gone from first to fourth generation of people who have been coming here.”

Blythe’s sells a full line of firearms for competitive and recreational use as well as for personal protection. The company also has an indoor gun range and partners with the Midwest Training Group to present a full range of classes.

Their experienced and well trained staff are gun enthusiasts, says Holland.

“And they know the products they’re selling very well, so they can help people determine what they need from those who are beginners to the experienced,” he continues.

Blythe’s also buys and sells used guns.

“We’re interested in any functional firearm,” says Holland, adding that it is a Platinum dealer selling a full line of Liberty home and gun safes.

“Our goal is to continue the tradition that the Blythe family started in 1952,” says Holland. “Our philosophy is quality firearms and excellent service.”

SECOND PLACE

South County Guns

2133 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-390-7415

Southcountyguns.com

THIRD PLACE

Copper Custom Armament

2600 Beech St.

Valparaiso

219-841-6532

coppercustom.com

