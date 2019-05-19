Best Home Decor Store

FIRST PLACE
HomeGoods
121 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-1635
120 Porters Vale Blvd.
Valparaiso
219-462-8189
HomeGoods is more than a retailer; it's an experience for shoppers.
“It’s all about the adventure of the treasure hunt, the spark of creativity that comes from finding something new, and the thrill of being able to purchase it an incredible savings (or price),” according to the company.
Each HomeGoods location receives new merchandise several times a week.
“At HomeGoods, shoppers can expect to find an always-changing selection of distinctive, high-quality merchandise and dozens of amazing brand and designer names,” the company said. “We’re inspired by seeing how our customers use their finds, and (we) always love to hear about them on our social channels.”
SECOND PLACE
Hobby Lobby
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362