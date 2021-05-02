Best Home Decor Store

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

“Being voted Best of the Region directly relates to the care you give to your customers,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of the multigenerational DeYoung Interiors founded in 1928. “And is a credit to our staff who are tremendous. Our main goal is to treat the people who walk through the door like we would want to be treated. That’s our culture.”

The showrooms at DeYoung Interiors feature displays of furniture, rugs and home décor pieces such as lamps, clocks, wall art and throw pillows arranged in room settings to show how they’d look in a home. Its professional and experienced interior design team is there to recommend furniture styles, fabric, color and price to give customers the look they’ll love. Its website also offers an online room planner for customers to design their home. It’s a way to visualize how a room will look using the inventory available at DeYoung.

“We have the best products and the best price,” says DeYoung, the fourth generation working in the family business.