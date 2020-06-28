Best Home Decor Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

“We were ecstatic when we got the Best of the Region for décor,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors, a family owned business for almost a century. “There are a lot of great competitors out there.”

DeYoung says its great design service that provides expertise to the customer and its wide and varied selections were instrumental in their winning.

“Our team works with people and makes it very easy in helping enrich a room,” he says. “Our staff listens to what customers want, understands their style ideas and shows them what they think will work. We’re the experts and it’s our job to show people when it comes to enhancing their home with the right décor.”

What they don’t have on the floor, they most likely have in the huge catalogue that customers can look through. And they have a try it out policy.