Best Home Decor Store

DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
“We were ecstatic when we got the Best of the Region for décor,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors, a family owned business for almost a century. “There are a lot of great competitors out there.”
DeYoung says its great design service that provides expertise to the customer and its wide and varied selections were instrumental in their winning.
“Our team works with people and makes it very easy in helping enrich a room,” he says. “Our staff listens to what customers want, understands their style ideas and shows them what they think will work. We’re the experts and it’s our job to show people when it comes to enhancing their home with the right décor.”
What they don’t have on the floor, they most likely have in the huge catalogue that customers can look through. And they have a try it out policy.
“Generally any home décor items can be taken home for 10 days so that people can see how it looks with their furniture and in their home,” continues DeYoung. “That way people can be sure they’re getting what works and what they want.”
