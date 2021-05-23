 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Home Improvement Store
urgent

Best Home Improvement Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Home Improvement Store

Schillings

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

www.schillings.com

When it comes to home improvements, Schillings wants to help make the job easier.

Since 1945, Schillings has put the customer first and has strived to offer a wide array of products to meet home improvement needs.

“Schillings provides first-class customer service along with continually updated showrooms that feature the latest trends,” Schillings Retail Manager Angie Stein said. “Our large warehouses allow us to keep a large selection of products in stock so our customers can take home what they need that day.”

She said Schillings is fortunate to have a loyal customer base, and the Schillings team is excited to help them with their projects.

“Our staff is experienced in a wide range of products to help you with any building or remodel project you may have,” Stein said. “If we do not supply what you are looking for, we will exhaust all measures to find the material for you.”

SECOND PLACE

Menards

Multiple locations

www.menards.com

THIRD PLACE

Von Tobel

321 E. U.S. Hwy. 20

Michigan City

219-879-8484

751 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-2222

256 S. Washington St.

Valparaiso

219-462-6184

www.vontobels.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts