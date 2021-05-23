Best Home Improvement Store

Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St John
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
888-365-6005
When it comes to home improvements, Schillings wants to help make the job easier.
Since 1945, Schillings has put the customer first and has strived to offer a wide array of products to meet home improvement needs.
“Schillings provides first-class customer service along with continually updated showrooms that feature the latest trends,” Schillings Retail Manager Angie Stein said. “Our large warehouses allow us to keep a large selection of products in stock so our customers can take home what they need that day.”
She said Schillings is fortunate to have a loyal customer base, and the Schillings team is excited to help them with their projects.
“Our staff is experienced in a wide range of products to help you with any building or remodel project you may have,” Stein said. “If we do not supply what you are looking for, we will exhaust all measures to find the material for you.”
SECOND PLACE
Menards
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Von Tobel
321 E. U.S. Hwy. 20
Michigan City
219-879-8484
751 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-2222
256 S. Washington St.
Valparaiso
219-462-6184