Best Home Improvement Store

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

When it comes to home improvements, Schillings wants to help make the job easier.

Since 1945, Schillings has put the customer first and has strived to offer a wide array of products to meet home improvement needs.

“Schillings provides first-class customer service along with continually updated showrooms that feature the latest trends,” Schillings Retail Manager Angie Stein said. “Our large warehouses allow us to keep a large selection of products in stock so our customers can take home what they need that day.”

She said Schillings is fortunate to have a loyal customer base, and the Schillings team is excited to help them with their projects.