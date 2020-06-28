Best Home Improvement Store

Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
888-365-6005
“We view our company as six companies — kitchens, baths, flooring, decking, windows and doors, moldings and millwork and lumber — in one,” says Scott Austin, inventory specialist for Schillings. “Most home improvement projects fall within these six categories, and we stock everything you need within these categories. We also have the well-trained sales staff that can help with any project big or small.”
It’s this focus on these six departments that makes Schillings the Region’s source for the products in each one. Schillings has been in business in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area since 1945, providing customers with advice based upon years of experience and product knowledge. And though Schillings has grown over the decades, it works hard at maintaining the neighborly attitude that contributed to their success.
“In addition to our vast in-stock selection, we offer blueprint takeoffs for new home construction; kitchen design; countertops measured, delivered and installed for free; and deck design,” says Austin. “Our customers can be assured that if they come in for any product that we carry, they are getting the best price for any budget.”
SECOND PLACE
Menards
Multiple Locations
800-871-2800
THIRD PLACE
Home Depot
Multiple Locations
800-HOME-DEPOT (466-3337)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!