Best Jewelry Store

Albert's Diamond Jewelers
711 Main St.
Schererville
219-322-2700
“Being voted Best of the Region is an honor we truly appreciate and one we keep very close to the heart,” says Joshua Halpern, president of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers. “This year was exceedingly difficult for us because of the pandemic, and so it carries even more meaning than before. We have always taken great pride in the quality and selection of merchandise and services that we offer to our clients.”
Over the years, Albert's has always been involved in local philanthropy, actively supporting charities and hosting its annual auction to support Multiple Sclerosis research.
So Albert’s closed its doors for almost two months to best serve clients and community.
“We recently reopened with many new procedures in place to keep everyone safe and healthy,” says Halpern. “We genuinely care about our clients and our community. Putting their needs first has always been our top priority. The way we conducted ourselves at this time was a testament to who we really are as a business.”
As it goes forward, Albert’s will continue to do what’s best for all.
“As we navigate and adapt to the new way we conduct business on a daily basis, one thing our clients can always count on is that our sales team, service professionals and support staff in our back offices all work incredibly hard to offer the core of our company’s mission — to offer more in value than we receive in payment,” says Halpern. “The way we conduct ourselves at this time was a testament to who we really are as a business. “
SECOND PLACE
Highland Jewelers
2839 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-838-2530
THIRD PLACE
Bunch Jewelers
6544 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219- 763-7334
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!