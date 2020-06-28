Best Jewelry Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

“Being voted Best of the Region is an honor we truly appreciate and one we keep very close to the heart,” says Joshua Halpern, president of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers. “This year was exceedingly difficult for us because of the pandemic, and so it carries even more meaning than before. We have always taken great pride in the quality and selection of merchandise and services that we offer to our clients.”

Over the years, Albert's has always been involved in local philanthropy, actively supporting charities and hosting its annual auction to support Multiple Sclerosis research.

So Albert’s closed its doors for almost two months to best serve clients and community.

“We recently reopened with many new procedures in place to keep everyone safe and healthy,” says Halpern. “We genuinely care about our clients and our community. Putting their needs first has always been our top priority. The way we conducted ourselves at this time was a testament to who we really are as a business.”