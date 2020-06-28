Best Lighting Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dekker Lighting

2142 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8520

“We care for our customers very much,” says Rhonda Dekker, secretary at Dekker Lighting, a family-owned business. “Many of our customers are second and third generation from families who have been coming here for 50 years. People don’t need lighting every day but when they do, they come here.”

Describing lighting as the jewelry of your home, Dekker carries a large selection including wall and hanging lamps, chandeliers, floor lamps, ceiling fans, recessed and track lighting and outdoor lighting. It also offers home décor items such as clocks, mirrors, wall art and vases, all in a variety of styles and finishes.

As an example, Dekker says, a woman came in a few weeks ago who had been in lighting showrooms within a 50 mile radius and said Dekker Lighting had the best choices and prices.