Best Lighting Store

Dekker Lighting

Dekker Lighting

2142 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8520

dekkerlighting.com

“We care for our customers very much,” says Rhonda Dekker, secretary at Dekker Lighting, a family-owned business. “Many of our customers are second and third generation from families who have been coming here for 50 years. People don’t need lighting every day but when they do, they come here.”

Describing lighting as the jewelry of your home, Dekker carries a large selection including wall and hanging lamps, chandeliers, floor lamps, ceiling fans, recessed and track lighting and outdoor lighting. It also offers home décor items such as clocks, mirrors, wall art and vases, all in a variety of styles and finishes.

As an example, Dekker says, a woman came in a few weeks ago who had been in lighting showrooms within a 50 mile radius and said Dekker Lighting had the best choices and prices.

“We work hard at bringing in the latest and greatest selections,” says Dekker. “And our staff is very knowledgeable and has years of experience so they can answer questions, make suggestions and assist customers with help on their projects.”

SECOND PLACE

Menards

Multiple locations

219-942-6778

menards.com

THIRD PLACE

North Coast Lighting

5500 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-947-4789

3152 W. Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-947-4789

northcoastlighting.net

