BEST LIGHTING STORE
Menards
Multiple locations
219-942-6778
Staying on top of lighting trends is a top priority for Menards, which prides itself on offering a variety of options, no matter your decor preferences or function needs.
“Menards actively reviews our product lines to ensure that we are on top of current trends at the best prices,” spokesman Jeff Abbott said. “Menards has something for everyone, from high-end showroom designs to entry-level products for the home owners and builders.”
Vintage and LED lighting continue to be hot trends. Walking through the store, customers are likely to find these trends, or other options they need, in part because of the way the store is designed, Abbott says.
“Menards has well-organized aisles and displays the product by trend so that it is easy for our guests to find the product that they are looking for,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Dekker Lighting
2142 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-227-8520
THIRD PLACE
North Coast Lighting
3152 W. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-947-4789