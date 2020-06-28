Best Liquor Store
Best Liquor Store

Best Liquor Store

In addition to having a large variety of wine and liquor, Wise Guys has one of the largest selections of craft beer in the area.

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

1601 Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-728-1781

9133 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-791-9419

1634 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-525-4665

wiseguysliquors.com

“Wise Guys has the best selection of liquor, wine and craft beer in Northwest Indiana,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail pperations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys. “But more important, Wise Guys is customer focused. Our customers know that if we don’t carry an item, that if it is available, we will special order it for them. So they bring in special requests and we work to get them what they want.”

Credit also goes to the knowledgeable staff who are able to help customers make their selections and answer questions as well who want to meet and exceed customers’ high expectations.

A large range of products also adds to its popularity.

“We have the largest craft beer selection in Northwest Indiana with a strong focus on local brewers. in-store tastings and mixologies every weekend,” says Gargano, noting it will be opening a new store this summer at Coolwood Plaza in Valparaiso. “Our physical stores are bright, clean and inviting with fresh and unique merchandising displays including our Adult Candy Store, which is our 50 ML Shooter Section.”

SECOND PLACE

Nick's Liquors

Multiple Locations

219- 844-3239

nicksliquors.com

THIRD PLACE

Cask N Cellar

Multiple Locations

219- 844-2150

caskncellar.com

