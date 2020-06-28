Best Liquor Store

Wise Guys Discount Liquors
1601 Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-728-1781
9133 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-791-9419
1634 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-525-4665
“Wise Guys has the best selection of liquor, wine and craft beer in Northwest Indiana,” says Brett A. Gargano, vice president of finance and retail pperations for Weiss Entities LLC, which owns Wise Guys. “But more important, Wise Guys is customer focused. Our customers know that if we don’t carry an item, that if it is available, we will special order it for them. So they bring in special requests and we work to get them what they want.”
Credit also goes to the knowledgeable staff who are able to help customers make their selections and answer questions as well who want to meet and exceed customers’ high expectations.
A large range of products also adds to its popularity.
“We have the largest craft beer selection in Northwest Indiana with a strong focus on local brewers. in-store tastings and mixologies every weekend,” says Gargano, noting it will be opening a new store this summer at Coolwood Plaza in Valparaiso. “Our physical stores are bright, clean and inviting with fresh and unique merchandising displays including our Adult Candy Store, which is our 50 ML Shooter Section.”
SECOND PLACE
Nick's Liquors
Multiple Locations
219- 844-3239
THIRD PLACE
Cask N Cellar
Multiple Locations
219- 844-2150
