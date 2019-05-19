FIRST PLACE
Wise Guys Discount Liquors
9133 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-791-9419
1634 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-525-4665
1601 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-728-1781
Offering everyday liquor that faithful customers expect, with rare sought-after brands that are hard to find makes Wise Guys Discount Liquors a popular destination for Northwest Indiana residents.
“We would like to thank our customers for their support and their willingness to share with us the products they want us to carry and ultimately buy,” says Brett Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities, Wise Guys Discount Liquors and Wise Way Super Food Center.
Voted Best Liquor Store for the sixth year in a row, Wise Guys Discount Liquors offers a large assortment of craft beer and beer, wine and spirits, and several options in sub-categories.
“We feel our staff is the most knowledgeable and the most focused on customer service in the region,” Gargano said.
Now with three locations, Wise Guys offers tasting events on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the year that are fun and educational.
“We have collaborated with local breweries to develop a craft beer barrel aging program, which brings a unique experience to our customers, as we are able to bring quality spirit barrels such as Elijah Craig, Russell Reserve, EL Mayor Tequila and Pilar Rum Barrel to a local craft brewery to make some delicious blends,” Gargano said.
SECOND PLACE
Nick’s Liquors
Multiple locations
219-933-4702
THIRD PLACE
Kennan Liquors
37 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-8501