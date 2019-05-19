{{featured_button_text}}
Best Liquor Store

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

FIRST PLACE

9133 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-791-9419

1634 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-525-4665

1601 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-728-1781

wiseguysliquors.com

Offering everyday liquor that faithful customers expect, with rare sought-after brands that are hard to find makes Wise Guys Discount Liquors a popular destination for Northwest Indiana residents.

“We would like to thank our customers for their support and their willingness to share with us the products they want us to carry and ultimately buy,” says Brett Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities, Wise Guys Discount Liquors and Wise Way Super Food Center.

Voted Best Liquor Store for the sixth year in a row, Wise Guys Discount Liquors offers a large assortment of craft beer and beer, wine and spirits, and several options in sub-categories.

“We feel our staff is the most knowledgeable and the most focused on customer service in the region,” Gargano said.

Now with three locations, Wise Guys offers tasting events on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the year that are fun and educational.

“We have collaborated with local breweries to develop a craft beer barrel aging program, which brings a unique experience to our customers, as we are able to bring quality spirit barrels such as Elijah Craig, Russell Reserve, EL Mayor Tequila and Pilar Rum Barrel to a local craft brewery to make some delicious blends,” Gargano said.

SECOND PLACE

Nick’s Liquors

Multiple locations

219-933-4702

nicksliquors.com

THIRD PLACE

Kennan Liquors

37 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-8501

kennan-liquors.com

