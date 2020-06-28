Best Mattress Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

“If you look at our original ads starting around 1928, we’ve been selling mattresses since our store our store first opened,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors. “Before big box stores started selling mattresses and stand-alone mattress stores opened in the 1970s, people went to furniture stores to buy their mattresses.”

As more and more people began asking about mattresses, often saying they didn’t know DeYoung sold them, the family-owned store upped its game. Creating a store within a store, it tripled the square footage dedicated to mattresses to offer all five of the premium brands: Sealy and its Stearns and Foster brand, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, iComfort by Serta, and Simmons Beautyrest.

Mattresses are complicated, so DeYoung has 40 on the floor to check out.