Best Mattress Store

DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362
“If you look at our original ads starting around 1928, we’ve been selling mattresses since our store our store first opened,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors. “Before big box stores started selling mattresses and stand-alone mattress stores opened in the 1970s, people went to furniture stores to buy their mattresses.”
As more and more people began asking about mattresses, often saying they didn’t know DeYoung sold them, the family-owned store upped its game. Creating a store within a store, it tripled the square footage dedicated to mattresses to offer all five of the premium brands: Sealy and its Stearns and Foster brand, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, iComfort by Serta, and Simmons Beautyrest.
Mattresses are complicated, so DeYoung has 40 on the floor to check out.
“Mattresses have different technologies — memory, hybrid, innerspring, pocket coil, cooling technologies and then there are other features, sizes and comfort levels,” says DeYoung. “We help people narrow down what they want by asking questions and also offer a 90-day home trial. Consumers trust the brands we offer, and they trust us.”
SECOND PLACE
Mattress Firm
Multiple Locations
877-346-8775
THIRD BEST
Indiana Furniture & Mattress
1807 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-0545
