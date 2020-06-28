Best Men's Clothing Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Cicco’s Menswear

8250 Mississippi St.

Merrillville

219-769-1744

In 1951, John and Marta Cicco immigrated from Italy and a year later established Exquisite Tailors, later changing the name to John Cicco’s Menswear.

“They didn’t speak English but my dad, a tailor by trade, said he wasn’t worried because his expertise, his talented hands would be his means of communication with his customers,” recalls Tina Cicco Popp, owner of John Cicco’s Menswear Inc. “My mom was always sewing by his side while raising four children.”

Popp believes the company was voted Best of the Region because of its expertise, extraordinary customer service, longevity in Northwest Indiana and a sales staff and alteration department that will do everything possible to make the customer experience satisfying and memorable.

During the shelter-in-place order, Popp and her staff kept in touch with many customers and were able to safely serve them on a one-on-one basis.