Best Men's Clothing Store

John Cicco’s Menswear
8250 Mississippi St.
Merrillville
219-769-1744
In 1951, John and Marta Cicco immigrated from Italy and a year later established Exquisite Tailors, later changing the name to John Cicco’s Menswear.
“They didn’t speak English but my dad, a tailor by trade, said he wasn’t worried because his expertise, his talented hands would be his means of communication with his customers,” recalls Tina Cicco Popp, owner of John Cicco’s Menswear Inc. “My mom was always sewing by his side while raising four children.”
Popp believes the company was voted Best of the Region because of its expertise, extraordinary customer service, longevity in Northwest Indiana and a sales staff and alteration department that will do everything possible to make the customer experience satisfying and memorable.
During the shelter-in-place order, Popp and her staff kept in touch with many customers and were able to safely serve them on a one-on-one basis.
“We helped with several weddings, interviews and unfortunately a few funerals,” she says. “We were also able to help our customers with the pickup of existing orders.”
Popp and her staff also put together numerous donations for area churches and shelters. She had her alteration department make medical grade masks to donate to local health care providers and first responders.
Now it’s back to business.
“I actively promote and carry many lines of merchandise made in the USA and have a custom made 'trunk show' twice a year where I feature 'Made in America' as well as companies from Italy and Canada,” says Popp. “I strive to constantly upgrade our merchandise and to look for things that others may not have.”
SECOND PLACE
Zandstra Store for Men
2627 Highway Ave.
Highland
219- 923-3545
THIRD PLACE
J.C. Penney
Multiple locations
