Best Men's Clothing Store
urgent

Best Men's Clothing Store

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Men's Clothing Store

John Cicco's Menswear

 Provided
Best Men's Clothing Store

John Cicco's Menswear

John Cicco’s Menswear

8250 Mississippi St.

Merrillville

219-769-1744

johnciccosonline.com

In 1951, John and Marta Cicco immigrated from Italy and a year later established Exquisite Tailors, later changing the name to John Cicco’s Menswear.

“They didn’t speak English but my dad, a tailor by trade, said he wasn’t worried because his expertise, his talented hands would be his means of communication with his customers,” recalls Tina Cicco Popp, owner of John Cicco’s Menswear Inc. “My mom was always sewing by his side while raising four children.”

Popp believes the company was voted Best of the Region because of its expertise, extraordinary customer service, longevity in Northwest Indiana and a sales staff and alteration department that will do everything possible to make the customer experience satisfying and memorable.

During the shelter-in-place order, Popp and her staff kept in touch with many customers and were able to safely serve them on a one-on-one basis.

“We helped with several weddings, interviews and unfortunately a few funerals,” she says. “We were also able to help our customers with the pickup of existing orders.”

Popp and her staff also put together numerous donations for area churches and shelters. She had her alteration department make medical grade masks to donate to local health care providers and first responders.

Now it’s back to business.

“I actively promote and carry many lines of merchandise made in the USA and have a custom made 'trunk show' twice a year where I feature 'Made in America' as well as companies from Italy and Canada,” says Popp. “I strive to constantly upgrade our merchandise and to look for things that others may not have.”

SECOND PLACE

Zandstra Store for Men

2627 Highway Ave.

Highland

219- 923-3545

zandstras.com

THIRD PLACE

J.C. Penney

Multiple locations 

jcpenney.com 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts