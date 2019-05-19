{{featured_button_text}}
Best Motorcycle Dealer

Calumet Harley-Davidson owner Chuck Kreisl, left, and Harley-Davidson President Matt Levatich speak at the dealership in Munster.

FIRST PLACE

Calumet Harley-Davidson

10350 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-934-6366

calumetharley.com

Once again this year, Calumet Harley-Davidson has been voted Best Motorcycle Dealer of the Region by Times readers.

After opening in 1993 as Hammond Harley-Davidson, owners Chuck and Cindy Kreisl moved the dealership to Munster in 2001. The company’s secret to success centers on a passionate and engaged staff who enjoy interacting with Northwest Indiana residents and visitors to the Region.

In addition to offering a mix of the newest inventory and pre-owned motorcycles, Calumet Harley-Davidson also offers services for the novice and experienced rider. A knowledgeable parts staff helps riders find the right parts and accessories to keep your Harley in optimal condition with options to customize it.

For the newest riders, a “Learn to Ride” academy is run by certified coaches who guide students through on-bike and in-class sessions.

SECOND PLACE

Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso

1151 W. Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-462-2223

hdvalpo.com

THIRD PLACE

Lake Cycle

7911 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-769-7184

lakecycle.com

