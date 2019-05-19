FIRST PLACE
Calumet Harley-Davidson
10350 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-934-6366
Once again this year, Calumet Harley-Davidson has been voted Best Motorcycle Dealer of the Region by Times readers.
After opening in 1993 as Hammond Harley-Davidson, owners Chuck and Cindy Kreisl moved the dealership to Munster in 2001. The company’s secret to success centers on a passionate and engaged staff who enjoy interacting with Northwest Indiana residents and visitors to the Region.
In addition to offering a mix of the newest inventory and pre-owned motorcycles, Calumet Harley-Davidson also offers services for the novice and experienced rider. A knowledgeable parts staff helps riders find the right parts and accessories to keep your Harley in optimal condition with options to customize it.
For the newest riders, a “Learn to Ride” academy is run by certified coaches who guide students through on-bike and in-class sessions.
SECOND PLACE
Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso
1151 W. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-462-2223
THIRD PLACE
Lake Cycle
7911 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-769-7184