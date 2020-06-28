Best Motorcycle Dealer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calumet Harley-Davidson

10350 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-934-6366

“I believe we won Best of the Region because we’ve got great customers who love what we do,” says Chuck Kreisl, who, with his wife, Cindy, owns Calumet Harley-Davidson. “And we’ve got an exceptionally friendly staff that really digs motorcycling and the motorcycling culture. They like to bring new people in when it comes to motorcycling — anybody and everybody. We love them all and want them to enjoy the motorcycling life.”

Kreisl began riding bikes in 1977. “That was the Stone Age, before you even needed a license,” he says.

Now, his business offers the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy as one of the services it provides.

“Since 2006 we’ve graduated about 3,000 students,” he says. “It’s the premier experience for learning to ride. The coaches are great — knowledgeable, friendly and fun.”