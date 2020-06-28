Best Motorcycle Dealer
Best Motorcycle Dealer

Best Motorcycle Dealer

Chuck Kreisl and Anna Kreisl of Calumet Harley-Davidson

Calumet Harley-Davidson

10350 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-934-6366

calumetharley.com

“I believe we won Best of the Region because we’ve got great customers who love what we do,” says Chuck Kreisl, who, with his wife, Cindy, owns Calumet Harley-Davidson. “And we’ve got an exceptionally friendly staff that really digs motorcycling and the motorcycling culture. They like to bring new people in when it comes to motorcycling — anybody and everybody. We love them all and want them to enjoy the motorcycling life.”

Kreisl began riding bikes in 1977. “That was the Stone Age, before you even needed a license,” he says.

Now, his business offers the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy as one of the services it provides.

“Since 2006 we’ve graduated about 3,000 students,” he says. “It’s the premier experience for learning to ride. The coaches are great — knowledgeable, friendly and fun.”

The academy includes a classroom-like setting in which students learn about such things as traffic safety and the physics of riding and then students ride. Graduates receive a certificate they can take to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get their motorcycle certification.

“We love the motorcycling business,” says Kreisl, “and the motorcycling crowd.”

SECOND PLACE

Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso

1151 W. Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-462-2223

hdvalpo.com

THIRD PLACE

Lake Cycle

7911 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-769-7184

lakecycle.com

