Best Pawn Shop
Best Pawn Shop

  • Updated
Best Pawn Shop

The Gold Depot in Crown Point

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Pawn Shop

Josh Seydel, left, and Rich Tomei at the Gold Depot in Crown Point

Gold Depot Crown Point

516 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4073

pawnkingnwi.com

It’s quality and customer service that made Gold Depot Crown Point Best of the Region, says owner Rich Tomei about the family owned business.

“Our store has five star ratings for customer satisfaction, which is unusual in the silver and gold business,” says Tomei.

Gold Depot deals in jewelry, gold, silver, gold and silver bullion, coins and currency and is an authorized dealer by some of the top grading companies including Numismatic Guaranty Corp., the largest grader in the world, and Professional Numismatists Guild, a grading system for coins.

Gold Depot also deals in small antiques, World War II and sports memorabilia, silver services (not plated though), watches and vintage costume jewelry. But gold and silver are its main focus.

Tomei, who worked for Toyota for 17 years, said he walked into the store one day and the owner asked him whether he wanted to buy the store. So he did. It was simple as that. And it was the right decision.

“We like helping people,” says Tomei. “It’s a good feeling.”

SECOND PLACE

Pawn King Portage

2692 Willowcreek Rd.

Portage

219-762-2585

pawnkingnwi.com

THIRD PLACE

Highland Jewelry & Pawn

8929 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-2424

highlandpawnshop.com

