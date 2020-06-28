Best Pawn Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gold Depot Crown Point

516 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4073

It’s quality and customer service that made Gold Depot Crown Point Best of the Region, says owner Rich Tomei about the family owned business.

“Our store has five star ratings for customer satisfaction, which is unusual in the silver and gold business,” says Tomei.

Gold Depot deals in jewelry, gold, silver, gold and silver bullion, coins and currency and is an authorized dealer by some of the top grading companies including Numismatic Guaranty Corp., the largest grader in the world, and Professional Numismatists Guild, a grading system for coins.

Gold Depot also deals in small antiques, World War II and sports memorabilia, silver services (not plated though), watches and vintage costume jewelry. But gold and silver are its main focus.

Tomei, who worked for Toyota for 17 years, said he walked into the store one day and the owner asked him whether he wanted to buy the store. So he did. It was simple as that. And it was the right decision.