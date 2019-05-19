Best Pet Shop

FIRST PLACE
Pet Supplies Plus
Multiple locations
Pet Supplies Plus strives to provide quality service to those visiting the business.
It prefers to refer to its customers as neighbors.
Besides the wide variety of pet food and supplies, Pet Supplies Plus offers grooming and a self-serve dog washing area.
The store also has cats available to be adopted.
Each weekend, it's also common to see local animal rescue organizations in Pet Supplies Plus to share information about their operations and try to find homes for their animals.
SECOND PLACE
PetSmart
2881 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Hobart
219-942-5598
711 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-864-0411
THIRD PLACE
Ted's Pet & Feed Store
2112 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-864-7387
17950 Burnham Ave.
Lansing
708-474-3000