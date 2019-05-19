{{featured_button_text}}
Best Pet Shop

FIRST PLACE

Pet Supplies Plus

Multiple locations

petsuppliesplus.com

Pet Supplies Plus strives to provide quality service to those visiting the business.

It prefers to refer to its customers as neighbors.

Besides the wide variety of pet food and supplies, Pet Supplies Plus offers grooming and a self-serve dog washing area.

The store also has cats available to be adopted.

Each weekend, it's also common to see local animal rescue organizations in Pet Supplies Plus to share information about their operations and try to find homes for their animals.

SECOND PLACE

PetSmart

2881 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Hobart

219-942-5598

711 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-0411

petsmart.com

THIRD PLACE

Ted's Pet & Feed Store

2112 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-7387

17950 Burnham Ave.

Lansing

708-474-3000

tedsfeedstore.com

