Best Pet Shop

Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus

Multiple Locations

petsuppliesplus.com 

Customer satisfaction and friendly helpful service is the key to the success of Pet Supplies Plus. It starts from the moment a customer walks through the door to greeting essential to the customer experience.

Offering a large assortment of food, toys and accessories also is important. At Pet Supplies Plus, customers can find what they need including grooming services.

Call it going to the dogs (and cats or any pet), Pet Supplies Plus knows how important animal companions are, and staff is always willing to listen and to share stories about their favorite animals.

Staff is there too to make sure customers get what they want, including finding requested products. That’s because Pet Supplies Plus is dedicated to being a neighborhood store—one that shows caring and care.

SECOND PLACE

PetSmart

Multiple Locations

888-839-9638

petsmart.com

THIRD PLACE

Pet Haven Pet

19 U.S. Hwy. 6

Valparaiso

219-464-4634

pethavenpetshop.com

