Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

FIRST PLACE
Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli
2123 Northwinds Drive
Dyer
219-322-8760
Whether it’s for a weeknight family dinner, a summer BBQ, or a large party, locals have turned to Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli for 14 years for its selection of high-quality meats, homemade soups and sandwiches, and party packages.
Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli offers an assortment of meat packs to meet budgetary and lifestyle needs. The deli has a variety of Boar's Head, Eckrich, and Sara Lee products, Rob's Turkey and Rob's Roast Beef. Homemade salads and a rotation of freshly made soups, including customer favorite Italian wedding, are also available daily. And Rob's can cater parties large and small.
But, according to loyal customers, it isn’t just the food that makes Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli a destination; it’s the knowledgeable, friendly employees who’ve earned a reputation for serving delicious offerings with a smile.
"We consistently try to go above and beyond in quality and customer service," says manager Tobie Martin.
SECOND PLACE
Welch’s Stop & Shop
11333 W. 95th Place
St. John
219-365-8190
THIRD PLACE
Beef Mart of Valparaiso
614 Roosevelt Rd.
Valparaiso
219-462-2970