Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

FIRST PLACE

Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli

2123 Northwinds Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760

www.robsmeatchop.com

Whether it’s for a weeknight family dinner, a summer BBQ, or a large party, locals have turned to Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli for 14 years for its selection of high-quality meats, homemade soups and sandwiches, and party packages.

Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli offers an assortment of meat packs to meet budgetary and lifestyle needs. The deli has a variety of Boar's Head, Eckrich, and Sara Lee products, Rob's Turkey and Rob's Roast Beef. Homemade salads and a rotation of freshly made soups, including customer favorite Italian wedding, are also available daily. And Rob's can cater parties large and small.

But, according to loyal customers, it isn’t just the food that makes Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli a destination; it’s the knowledgeable, friendly employees who’ve earned a reputation for serving delicious offerings with a smile. 

"We consistently try to go above and beyond in quality and customer service," says manager Tobie Martin. 

SECOND PLACE

Welch’s Stop & Shop

11333 W. 95th Place

St. John

219-365-8190

welchsmeats.com

THIRD PLACE

Beef Mart of Valparaiso

614 Roosevelt Rd.

Valparaiso

219-462-2970

m.facebook.com/BeefMartOfValparaiso

