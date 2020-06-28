Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob's Meat Chop & Deli

1102 Fairview Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760

“Our customers have allowed us to have our dream come true,” says Rosie Newenhouse, who with her husband, Rob Newenhouse, owns Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer. “Rob has been a butcher all his life. He learned the trade from an old time butcher, and he always wanted to own his own store. Now, we’ve been in business for 13 years and we’re still enjoying it."

Besides new patrons, Newenhouse says they have multigenerational families as repeat customers as well.

“We have grandparents and their children who shop here, and their grandchildren work here. It’s a very friendly place.”

One reason for their success, continues Newenhouse, is that her husband really cares about his employees, his customers and in selling the best.

“It all makes a difference that people can notice when they walk in,” she says. “We carry good quality products, and Rob tries to give the customers what they want.”