Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

Rob's Meat Chop & Deli
1102 Fairview Drive
Dyer
219-322-8760
“Our customers have allowed us to have our dream come true,” says Rosie Newenhouse, who with her husband, Rob Newenhouse, owns Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer. “Rob has been a butcher all his life. He learned the trade from an old time butcher, and he always wanted to own his own store. Now, we’ve been in business for 13 years and we’re still enjoying it."
Besides new patrons, Newenhouse says they have multigenerational families as repeat customers as well.
“We have grandparents and their children who shop here, and their grandchildren work here. It’s a very friendly place.”
One reason for their success, continues Newenhouse, is that her husband really cares about his employees, his customers and in selling the best.
“It all makes a difference that people can notice when they walk in,” she says. “We carry good quality products, and Rob tries to give the customers what they want.”
Besides pork, chicken, beef, sausages and kabobs, Rob's also sellsl a variety of jerky and smoked sticks made in-house and marinated seafood, pork, turkey, and chicken breasts in flavors such as Dyer Southern Bourbon, Spicy Caribbean and Teriyaki to make cooking at home easier.
"If you treat people well then they treat you well too,” says Newenhouse. “It’s paying it forward.”
SECOND PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple Locations
219-924-7588
THIRD PLACE
Welch's Stop & Shop
11333 W. 95th Place
St. John
219-365-8190
