Best Place to Buy Produce

FIRST PLACE
Meijer
Multiple locations
877-363-4537
Fresh doesn’t have to come from the farmer’s market. Meijer offers more than 600 varieties of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables purchased from big and small local growers. Partnerships with local growers help keep money in the local economy while providing customers with fresh produce.
“Meijer has a long-standing commitment to buying locally grown produce when available as long as the quality meets our high standards,” says Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher. “Not only is buying local produce the right thing to do, it’s what our customers want and deserve. We are currently one of the largest purchasers of local produce in the markets we serve.”
Mouzin Brothers Farms, a family farm in Southern Indiana, has supplied sweet corn, watermelon and pumpkins to Meijer since 2002. “It’s always better to get produce locally because our food safety standards are so high. It gives customers fresher, better produce,” Dennis Mouzin says.
SECOND PLACE
Aldi
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Produce Depot
8126 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8280