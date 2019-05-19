{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place to Buy Produce

Mouzin Brothers Farms in Southern Indiana is one of the local growers that supplies Meijer with produce.

 Provided
Best Place to Buy Produce: Meijer

FIRST PLACE

Meijer

Multiple locations 

877-363-4537

www.meijer.com

Fresh doesn’t have to come from the farmer’s market. Meijer offers more than 600 varieties of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables purchased from big and small local growers. Partnerships with local growers help keep money in the local economy while providing customers with fresh produce.

“Meijer has a long-standing commitment to buying locally grown produce when available as long as the quality meets our high standards,” says Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher. “Not only is buying local produce the right thing to do, it’s what our customers want and deserve. We are currently one of the largest purchasers of local produce in the markets we serve.”

Mouzin Brothers Farms, a family farm in Southern Indiana, has supplied sweet corn, watermelon and pumpkins to Meijer since 2002. “It’s always better to get produce locally because our food safety standards are so high. It gives customers fresher, better produce,” Dennis Mouzin says.

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

855-955-2534

www.aldi.us

THIRD PLACE

Produce Depot

8126 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8280

www.producedepot.shop

0
0
0
0
0