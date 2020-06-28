Best Place to Buy Produce
Best Place to Buy Produce

Best Place to Buy Produce

Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

www.strackandvantil.com

What’s one of the best ways to stay cool and eat healthy in the summer? Bite into freshly grown, juicy fruits and crisp vegetables. That’s easy to do, say Times readers, since the best place to buy produce is at your local Strack & Van Til Food Market.

Take your pick from a large selection of locally grown produce that’s fresh from the farm. “When produce is grown in Indiana and neighboring states, it takes less time to transport,” says Bob Hylka, Strack & Van Til director of produce. “The quicker it gets here and gets on our shelves, the fresher it is when you purchase it."

Though Strack & Van Til purchases most of its produce from Indiana farms, many healthy vegetables come from  nmneighbors to the north and west. Toss together Michigan-grown crunchy carrots, crisp celery, vine ripe and Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and cabbage, with Dutch Farm greenhouse grown lettuces from Illinois. Top with your favorite dressing for a tasty and colorful salad.

Hylka notes that Strack & Van Til is dedicated to providing the best quality, freshest and widest variety of product in Northwest Indiana. “It’s another way that Strack & Van Til fulfills its promise to make people’s lives easier and more enjoyable through feeding them.”

SECOND PLACE

Meijer

Multiple locations

877-363-4537

www.meijer.com

THIRD PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

833-462-1018

www.aldi.us

