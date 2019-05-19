Best Place to Buy Wine

FIRST PLACE
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
2120 Southlake Mall, Suite 500
Merrillville
219-795-9463
No need to travel to Napa when you’re in the mood for handcrafted wine. Local wine aficionados can enjoy a variety of wines sourced from grapes in vineyards around the country at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. This dedication to using only the best grapes to craft the best wines possible has led to more than 500 wine awards in local, national, and international competitions.
This award-wining wine is excellent when paired with any of Cooper’s Hawk contemporary American dishes or in the restaurant’s Napa-style Tasting Room, which offers seven to eight wines to sample.
Then there's the Wine Club, wine for sale by the bottle, and wine-related items, from straight to kitsch, in the gift shop.
SECOND PLACE
Wise Guys Discount Liquors
9133 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-791-9419
1634 E. 80th Ave.
Merrillville
219-525-4665
1601 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-728-1811
THIRD PLACE
Costco
1310 E. 79th Ave.
Merrillville
219-641-6400