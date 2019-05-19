{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place to Buy Wine
Provided
Best Place to Buy Wine

Cooper’s Hawk handcrafts some 600,000 gallons of wine each year. 

FIRST PLACE

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

2120 Southlake Mall, Suite 500

Merrillville

219-795-9463

chwinery.com

No need to travel to Napa when you’re in the mood for handcrafted wine. Local wine aficionados can enjoy a variety of wines sourced from grapes in vineyards around the country at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. This dedication to using only the best grapes to craft the best wines possible has led to more than 500 wine awards in local, national, and international competitions.

This award-wining wine is excellent when paired with any of Cooper’s Hawk contemporary American dishes or in the restaurant’s Napa-style Tasting Room, which offers seven to eight wines to sample.

Then there's the Wine Club, wine for sale by the bottle, and wine-related items, from straight to kitsch, in the gift shop.

SECOND PLACE

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

9133 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-791-9419

1634 E. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-525-4665

1601 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-728-1811

www.wiseguysliquors.com

THIRD PLACE

Costco

1310 E. 79th Ave.

Merrillville

219-641-6400

www.costco.com

0
0
0
0
0